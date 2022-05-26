Shruti Haasan Wins Hearts On Social Media As She Replied A Fan, Showed Concern: 'Weather Is Very Hot..'

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and she likes to keep up with her fans when it comes to personal and professional updates. The Yevadu star often treats her fans to stunning pictures and videos and interacts with them with intriguing Ask Me Anything sessions. Shruti is currently winning hearts on social media for her generous response to a fan.

The actress has flown to Hyderabad to complete the remaining work on her action drama alongside Prabhas for Salaar. And she took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a fun update about her interaction with one of her fans.

Recently, one of the fans posted on her account, “Hey, Princess, good morning !! Just wanted to ask you how are you and how you are doing and how is the shoot going on!!” To this, she replied, “Awww I’m good Thank you and the shoot is going so well!! It is very very hot though! Drink water.”

Speaking about Shruti’s upcoming film Salaar, the action drama has been helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Salaar was earlier supposed to release on 14 April. However, the release got postponed due to a delay in the production work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the latest reports claim that the makers are planning to reveal the movie in the second quarter of 2023.

While the film is being originally made in Telugu, however, the venture will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music for this much-anticipated flick has been scored by Ravi Basrur. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Bhuvan Gowda.

Speaking on Shruti’s work front, the actor will also collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi for the masala entertainer Mega154. Directed by KS Ravindra, this will be the actors’ primary film together. The story for the flick is placed in Sri Lanka and will show Chiranjeevi in a transformed avatar. Shruti will also share screen space with Balakrishna in the untitled film NBK107. Gopichand Malineni is directing the movie, which will have Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also essay a crucial role in NBK107.

