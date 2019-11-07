Shruti Haasan Wishes 'Bapuji' Kamal Haasan on Birthday with Adorable Post

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 65th birthday on November 7 and wishes have been pouring in for the veteran actor-filmmaker from all sections of the society. One of the most celebrated artists in Indian cinema, having worked across Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada films, he is the recipient of three National Film Awards along with 19 Filmfare awards.

Actress Shruti Haasan, Kamal's eldest daughter with Sarika, took to social media to wish her 'pappa'. Taking to Instagram, the Welcome Back star wrote, "Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema, we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate at this life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life :) love you lots pappa."

Sister Akshara Haasan also shared a moving message for her father on his birthday. Describing Kamal Haasan as an "amazing father", she wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday to such an amazing father, best friend. You have always pushed us to always be better and achieve better; you have been a true example of these qualities and much more. I hope this year brings you much more and all the success in what ever you choose. @ikamalhaasan."

Kamal Haasan, who is completing 60 years in cinema, was also the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. On February of 2018, the actor entered politics by launching his own political party Makkal Needhi Malam as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.