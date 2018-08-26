English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shruti Haasan Would Love to Act Alongside Mom Sarika, But Avoids Comparisons With Her
On the film front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.
On the film front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.
Loading...
Actress Shruti Haasan says she would love to act with her mother, veteran actress Sarika, in a film. "I want to work with my mum. We run a production house and we just started working together... I worked with my father several times, I would love to act with my mum," Shruti told IANS in Mumbai.
Being the daughter of talented actors, has it ever been pressurising for Shruti to deliver an impactful performance on screen? "No, It is my life, I wanted to make them proud and I knew they'd be proud that she's working hard and that's important. I have followed the beat of my own drum because the comparisons are really impossible for me to compete with. They both started when they were four-years-old, so, it's difficult to even get into that head space..." she said.
The 32-year-old actress says she doesn't take the comparisons on her. "I always knew there would be comparisons but I never wanted to take it on board," she said.
Shruti walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 for designers Saaksha & Kinni's line called "Raas" on day 4. The actress sashayed down a voluminous ensemble that was dipped in earthy tones and featured exaggerated kaftan-styled sleeves. Her garment had triple layers, which were flared wiih metallic accents
On the film front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person. "This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.
Also Watch
Being the daughter of talented actors, has it ever been pressurising for Shruti to deliver an impactful performance on screen? "No, It is my life, I wanted to make them proud and I knew they'd be proud that she's working hard and that's important. I have followed the beat of my own drum because the comparisons are really impossible for me to compete with. They both started when they were four-years-old, so, it's difficult to even get into that head space..." she said.
The 32-year-old actress says she doesn't take the comparisons on her. "I always knew there would be comparisons but I never wanted to take it on board," she said.
Shruti walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 for designers Saaksha & Kinni's line called "Raas" on day 4. The actress sashayed down a voluminous ensemble that was dipped in earthy tones and featured exaggerated kaftan-styled sleeves. Her garment had triple layers, which were flared wiih metallic accents
On the film front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person. "This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Nora Fatehi Killed it in Dilbar, but I Still Like the Original Version More: Sushmita Sen
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...