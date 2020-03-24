Shruti Haasan's Family Isolating in Different Houses, Katrina Kaif-Kartik Aaryan Clean Dishes at Home

Actress Shruti Haasan, who returned to Mumbai 10 days ago from London, revealed that all the members of her immediate family are isolating in different houses. While mother Sarika is in Mumbai itself, Kamal and Akshara Haasan have been quarantining in Chennai.

Read: Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses

Doing the dishes has never been more dramatic! On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan shared how they have been spending their time self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Katrina posted a mini-movie on Instagram, shot in her kitchen as she scrubbed dishes in the sink. What's more, she is seen imparting tips to fans on how to effectively wash dishes without wasting too much water.

Read: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Turn Cleaning the Dishes Into a Dramatic Movie as They Self-Isolate

Singer Kanika Kapoor's sample was tested again for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after her family members raised questions about her initial reports, according to ANI. On Sunday, Dr RK Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), said that she has been getting the best of facilities and treatment by the hospital staff, dismissing her claims that it was dusty and had mosquitoes.

Read: Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Hospital Director Slams Singer Over Baseless Claims

Rajeev Khandelwal, arguably one of the most popular faces on the Indian television, has recounted a casting couch experience that he had with a filmmaker. At the time of the incident, Rajeev was just starting out in his film career. The actor said that the man "would flaunt owing a 100-crore film to the industry back in the day."

Read: Rajeev Khandelwal Narrowly Escaped Sexual Exploitation, Recalls 'He Asked Me to Go to His Bedroom'

KGF actor Yash, on Tuesday, shared a heartwarming father-daughter moment on his Instagram. In the clip, the little munchkin can be seen having a fun time as she feeds her dad with a spoon.

Read: KGF Actor Yash Shares Adorable Video with Baby Girl Ayra