Shruti Hassan Drops Adorable Picture With Lockdown Buddy Santanu Hazarika

Lockdown blues can be easily defeated if you surround yourself with loved ones. Similar is the case with actress Shruti Haasan who is spending her lockdown with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Shruti recently revealed to her fans, via Instagram, that she has been spending quality time with her boyfriend as the threat of COVID-19 looms large. Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

The actress uploaded an adorable collage featuring photographs of her and her partner. The couple can be seen twinning in black ensembles. Shruti looks gorgeous in a black halter neck top and a chunky chain, while her partner complements her perfectly in a black graphic t-shirt.

The much-loved post garnered many likes from fans and friends alike. Baahubali actress and Shruti’s best friend Tamannaah Bhatia called the pair “cutiesss” in the comment section. While Santanu, who was missing their pet Clara, commented: “I want Clara in the picture too.” The actress also rang in her 35th birthday with her boyfriend this year.

Recently in an interview with the Hindustan Times, the actress shared her experience of working during the pandemic. Adding that, she is an independent woman who has to fend for herself as she has her own limitations, she said that she doesn’t have parents who pay her bills. Shruti is the daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan and National award winning actress Sarika.

On the professional front, the Welcome Back star is currently shooting for the Tamil film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi and the action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas. She will also feature in the Netflix original Pitta Kathalu. Shruti was last seen in the Telugu action film Krack opposite Ravi Teja, the ZEE5 original film Yaara alongside Vidyut Jammwal, and in the Amazon Prime original Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

