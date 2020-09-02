Shruti Modi Being Framed for Denying Access to Sushant Singh Rajput's Financial Details, Says Lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, had told CNN-News18 that there is a hefty amount of life insurance involved in the matter. A day later, while speaking to Marya Shakil, Political Editor of CNN-News18, Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi agreed upon the detail and denied all allegations against his client.

He said, "My client has nothing to do with financial or any other aspects involved in the case. She was in service for only few months. She is being framed just because she denied Sushant's sister access to his financial details. When he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Shruti received a call from SSR's father making inquiries and passed on the message to Sushant. Sushant fired her saying his family is the reason he was in that condition.”

Alleging Sushant’s sisters and family of meddling with his financial issues, he narrated the details of how Shruti came across the request of his sister asking for details and her step of denying them.

“His sisters wanted to take charge in March 2019. As Satish said that there was a fight between the siblings in April because sisters had appointed one particular girl as personal assistant to Sushant to get the details. He realized this after a month and dropped that girl and asked her to collect payment from his sister only. And therefore, the relations were strained. They again came close though.

"In the month of July last year, on 25th, three sisters met Sushant at a resort. It was decided that he will leave everything behind and fly back to Chandigarh. On 26th not even Rhea was permitted to meet him. That day sisters asked Shruti to hand over the details as they wanted to take over. She disagreed and told them that until Sushant gives her permission as she was employed by him, she will not divulge any information. A dispute emerged between siblings. The sisters left the resort and went to a hotel and Sushant to Rhea's place.” Saraogi said.