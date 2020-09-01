Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Turns 3: Bhumi Pednekar Calls Ayushmann Khurrana Best Co-Star

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the third anniversary of her film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan by heaping praise on the team, including co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a romantic comedy film, directed by R.S. Prasanna and backed by Aanand L. Rai, highlighted the topic of erectile dysfunction among men in a humorous vein.

"One of my favourite films. I still can't believe it's been #3YearofShubhMangalSaavdhan. Thank you @aanandlrai sir for believing in me, #RSPrasanna for making me a part of your vision, @hiteshkewalya for penning these beautiful characters and @ayushmannk for being the best co-star that I could have ever wished for & the entire team of SMS for your constant support," Bhumi posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Sharat Katariya's Dum Lag Ke Haisha in 2015, where she was paired with Ayushmann for the first time. Last year, the duo was again seen in Amar Kaushik's satire-drama "Bala".

Bhumi had earlier said, "Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen ‘jodi' to be getting so much love and adulation from the audiences. We complement each other as artistes and we do have very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I'm just glad that people have loved us as a pair."