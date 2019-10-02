Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan Actor Maanvi Gagroo is All Praise for Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana

After the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the makers are bringing a second installment of the franchise titled Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan. The film is about a gay couple and their journey to find acceptance within their family. The film has Ayushmann and TVF's Jitendra Kumar in the lead. It also brings back Khurrana's Badhaai Ho parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Another web-star that is in the cast is Maanvi Gagroo, who plays 'Goggle' Tripathi, the quirky sister of Kumar's Aman Tripathi.

The actress recently opened up to Mid-day talking about her experience of working with Khurrana in the film. "Ayushmann brings out the best in every actor," she said, added that the powerful message behind the film, as well as the talented star-cast, was what drove her to take up the project. "Hitesh's (Kewalya, director) vision for the film convinced me. I am proud to be associated with a movie that is progressive while maintaining a mainstream approach."

The actor who is a part of many web series and movies including PK and Made In Heaven, talked about the difference in the two mediums. "The approach to the script remains the same. It boils down to the people you're working with," shared Gagroo.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.