Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is Quirky Story of 'Pyaar' and 'Parivaar'
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's extended teaser is out and it is hilarious!
When Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in 2017, it was considered ground-breaking as it talked about erectile dysfunction in a way that it broke taboos but entertained an entire family while doing so. Now, the makers are back with a sequel Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which will show the journey of a gay couple trying to win their family's acceptance. The film will bring back Ayushman Khurrana and re-unite them with his Badhaai Ho parents Gajraaj Rao and Neena Gupta. The makers have dropped an extended animated teaser, which introduces us to the concept of the film as well as the main cast.
In the teaser shared by Ayushmann in his social media, we see a match between two teams from the Tripathi family in Allahabad, who are playing with black cabbage. We then find out about the parents (played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta) of Aman Tripathi, played by Jeetendra Kumar who gets smitten by Ayushmann's Kartik Singh and misses the catch thrown by his fiance Kusum, played by Pankhuri Awasthy. The hilarious trailer also mentions the rest of the cast, including Manvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, and Neeraj Singh. The teaser ends with the rest of the family coming together for a team huddle as they disapprove of Aman and Kartik's relationship.
Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! 👬 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @maanvigagroo @SunitaRajwar @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh
Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @itsBhushanKumar @cypplOfficial @TSeries
13th March 2020! pic.twitter.com/JHdTP1zIn3
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 19, 2019
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Co-produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.
