Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Love Story in Quirky Posters

Fresh posters of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' have been released hours before the film's trailer launch on Monday. The family dramedy releases on February 21.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Love Story in Quirky Posters
Fresh posters of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' have been released hours before the film's trailer launch on Monday. The family dramedy releases on February 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film, which revolves around the lives of a homosexual couple trying to find acceptance in a small, conservative town in India also stars Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role. Ayushmann recently revealed the new posters of the upcoming film, where his character Kartik's relationship with Jitendra's character Aman is portrayed in a quirky manner.

In the poster, Kartik can be seen sitting on Aman's lap, while the latter is dressed as a groom and sits on a throne, looking intently at his lover in the film. The groom's entire family, consisting of actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar and Manu Rishi Chadha can be seen giving them disapproving looks and trying to separate the two. Ayushmann captioned the film poster as, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman!”

Check it out below:

In another poster shared by Jitendra, we can see him running to catch a running train, as Kajol did in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and his character's family trying to stop him from reaching Ayushmann's character.

Check it out below:

In yet another poster, the two lead actors can be seen sitting face to face on a wedding horse and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao wear shocked expressions on their faces.

Check it out:

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2019. The trailer drops today.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2020 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.