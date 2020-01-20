Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Love Story in Quirky Posters

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film, which revolves around the lives of a homosexual couple trying to find acceptance in a small, conservative town in India also stars Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role. Ayushmann recently revealed the new posters of the upcoming film, where his character Kartik's relationship with Jitendra's character Aman is portrayed in a quirky manner.

In the poster, Kartik can be seen sitting on Aman's lap, while the latter is dressed as a groom and sits on a throne, looking intently at his lover in the film. The groom's entire family, consisting of actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar and Manu Rishi Chadha can be seen giving them disapproving looks and trying to separate the two. Ayushmann captioned the film poster as, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman!”

Check it out below:

In another poster shared by Jitendra, we can see him running to catch a running train, as Kajol did in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and his character's family trying to stop him from reaching Ayushmann's character.

Check it out below:

In yet another poster, the two lead actors can be seen sitting face to face on a wedding horse and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao wear shocked expressions on their faces.

Check it out:

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2019. The trailer drops today.

