Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Beats Bhoot at Box Office on Day 1, FRIENDS Reunion Leads to Fan Frenzy

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan collected Rs 9.55 crore on day one, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship managed Rs 5.10 crore.

In another news, Friends stars actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be coming together for an untitled unscripted special to celebrate the long-running series, which went off air in 2004.

Also, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday said it is disrespectful that the original creators of cult classic Mr India haven't been involved and consulted for the remake of the film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The internet has been abuzz ever since the news of a special Friends episode in the works has become official and celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ellen DeGeneres and others have also responded to it with great enthusiasm on social media.

As Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan clashed at the box office, one emerged as the clear winner. SMZS did good business in Punjab and Mumbai region and utilised the benefit of Mahashivratri holiday.

The Batman had created anticipation surrounding its cast announcement and now the film's BTS videos and pictures from the sets in Glasgow are trending on social media.

Earlier this week, Zee Studios had announced that they have signed Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a trilogy: "Mr India", based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist. Now, Sonam Kapoor has said it is disrespectful that the original creators of cult classic Mr India haven't been involved and consulted for the remake of the film.

Bollywood veteran and Actor and former Member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan. The news went viral all over social media after pictures and videos of the wedding, in which Sinha can be seen at the venue, were posted by a user on Instagram.

