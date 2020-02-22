Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Earns Rs 9.55 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the silver screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, taking a stand against homophobia in the Indian society. In fact, American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday. President Trump's praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann starrer.

The film has fared well at the box office on day one. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released on Friday, comes in third when compared with Ayushmann's highest opening films after Bala and Dream Girl. The margins of his latest film have decreased partially though. While SMZS earned Rs 9.55 crore on day one, Bala and Dream Girl came in slightly higher with Rs 10.15 crore and Rs 10.05 crore respectively, informed trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his Bollywood box office report. He shared that SMZS came in at number fourth spot in terms of biggest opening Bollywood films in 2020 till now, after Tanhaji, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D.

SMZS has definitely been impacted by Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film opened to Rs 5.10 crore courtesy of loyal horror film audience.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and actor Jitendra Kumar in a small town setup, and also features the Badhaai Ho pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

