Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Earns Double of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot at Box Office in 5 Days

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film on homosexuality Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a good opening at the box office on February 21. While the film almost touched the Rs 10 crore mark on Day 1, and maintained a good collection over the weekend, it has seen a slump in the weekdays.

After earning Rs 32 crore in the first weekend, Shubh Mangal saw a decline on Monday, collecting only Rs 3.87 crore. On Tuesday, the Hitesh Kewalya directorial earned Rs 3.07 crore, bringing its 5-day box office total to Rs 39.6 crore.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's collections have dipped, it's still the double of another film which released on the same day. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, opened with Rs 5.1 crore. The horror film saw little improvement on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 5.52 crore and Rs 5.74 crore, respectively.

The collection further dropped on Monday as the film minted Rs 2.32 crore. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 2.1 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 20.78 crore till now.

#Bhoot is steady on the lower side... Select metros contributing to its revenue... Eyes ₹ 24 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

While Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions has backed Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Both film saw a drop in ticket sales on Monday, but it's a greater dip for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan generating good revenue over the weekend.

