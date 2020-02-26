English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Earns Double of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot at Box Office in 5 Days

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film has earned Rs 39.6 crore in 5 days, while Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's total collection so far is Rs 20.78 crore.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film on homosexuality Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a good opening at the box office on February 21. While the film almost touched the Rs 10 crore mark on Day 1, and maintained a good collection over the weekend, it has seen a slump in the weekdays.

After earning Rs 32 crore in the first weekend, Shubh Mangal saw a decline on Monday, collecting only Rs 3.87 crore. On Tuesday, the Hitesh Kewalya directorial earned Rs 3.07 crore, bringing its 5-day box office total to Rs 39.6 crore.

While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's collections have dipped, it's still the double of another film which released on the same day. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, opened with Rs 5.1 crore. The horror film saw little improvement on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 5.52 crore and Rs 5.74 crore, respectively.

The collection further dropped on Monday as the film minted Rs 2.32 crore. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 2.1 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 20.78 crore till now.

While Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions has backed Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Both film saw a drop in ticket sales on Monday, but it's a greater dip for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan generating good revenue over the weekend.

