Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Grateful That People Appreciated Our Intention, Says Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana said that the film will hilariously address the stereotypes faced by the LGBTQ+ community and leave a strong, positive messaging to all Indians.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Grateful That People Appreciated Our Intention, Says Ayushmann
The poster of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana has evolved as a brand in himself as people rightly describe his films as the ‘Ayushmann Genre’ of cinema. The socially relevant films that Ayushmann has been belting out one after the other has been unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics and the actor is back with yet another family entertainer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is based on the subject of same-sex relationship.

The film's trailer, which released on Tuesday, has been garnering immense love and appreciation for Ayushmann, who has given seven hit films in a row.

“The love of the people of India for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them. I’m with this important social subject and have enjoyed our trailer thoroughly,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann revealed that the film will hilariously address the stereotypes faced by the LGBTQ+ community and leave a strong, positive messaging to all Indians.

“The film is a total family entertainer and we wanted people to laugh and enjoy and ponder at the same time and the reactions to the trailer suggest that we have managed to do just that. The film is hilarious and delivers a positive social message in the most entertaining manner and I definitely think the youth, parents and the entire family will enjoy quality content cinema."

The film, also starring Jeetendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is scheduled to to release on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram