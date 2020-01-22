Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Grateful That People Appreciated Our Intention, Says Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana has evolved as a brand in himself as people rightly describe his films as the ‘Ayushmann Genre’ of cinema. The socially relevant films that Ayushmann has been belting out one after the other has been unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics and the actor is back with yet another family entertainer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is based on the subject of same-sex relationship.

The film's trailer, which released on Tuesday, has been garnering immense love and appreciation for Ayushmann, who has given seven hit films in a row.

“The love of the people of India for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them. I’m with this important social subject and have enjoyed our trailer thoroughly,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann revealed that the film will hilariously address the stereotypes faced by the LGBTQ+ community and leave a strong, positive messaging to all Indians.

“The film is a total family entertainer and we wanted people to laugh and enjoy and ponder at the same time and the reactions to the trailer suggest that we have managed to do just that. The film is hilarious and delivers a positive social message in the most entertaining manner and I definitely think the youth, parents and the entire family will enjoy quality content cinema."

The film, also starring Jeetendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is scheduled to to release on February 21.

