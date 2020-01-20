Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Smashes Homophobia, One Funny Dialogue at a Time

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan might just be the most upfront, uninhibited Hindi film about breaking taboos around homosexuality.

January 20, 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Smashes Homophobia, One Funny Dialogue at a Time
After dealing with social taboos around erectile dysfunction and premature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another entertainer to smash homophobia this time. He plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in love with his neighbour played by Jitendra Kumar.

It's another small town-set story, where dealing with stereotypes and taboos is even harder. But the journey towards acceptance and freedom is peppered with funny one-liners. The trailer begins with Manurishi Chaddha beating around the bush to ask Ayushmann when did he decide to be a homosexual man. His response is, "When did you decide to be a straight man?" That's hint enough that this film is hitting the problem right at the roots.

Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao return to make another hilarious pair trying to deal with their son's homosexuality, playing Jitendra's parents this time. Expect lots of funny exchanges and antics from them. In one scene Gajraj hoses down his gay son by the railway tracks, probably attempting to wash his sexual orientation out of him.

"Supreme Court jin pataakhon poe bahas kar rahi hai na, apne aangan mein phoot rahein hain," is one hilarious dialogue from Neena Gupta. Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has no qualms, no inhibitions in talking about homosexuality, just the way it should be in 2020. The 'coming out of the closet' has already happened. There are no subtle hints, rather a bang on approach in addressing the issue, served with humour to make it a rather enjoyable ride.

See for yourself:

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film is scheduled to be released on 21 February 2020.

Special mention for Ayushmann Khurrana's nose ring. He looks absolutely adorable wearing that!

