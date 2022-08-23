Shubhaavi Choksey Says Her Kasautii Zindagii Kay Character Mohnini Basu Wasn't Negative: She Was Too Strong | Exclusive

Television actress Shubhaavi Choksey has worked on several shows including Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Medically Yourrs. The actress is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Shubhaavi made her TV debut in 2004 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and has been a part of hit TV shows. In a chat with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her journey so far. She also touched upon stereotypes in the industry and the rerun of shows like Kyunki and Kahaani.

How has the journey been for you so far?

Extremely good, and I hope the audience also thinks the same because I’ve seen changes in so many things, whether it is like the looks – makeup and everything or the way it is shot, or even the way it is written. I remember, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki used to have a lot of Sanskrit – lines and dialogues which used to come from Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita. So, a lot has changed over the years and I’m glad. Change is the only constant, so it keeps me going and helps me to get better and better if something new comes, so, it is great.

Urvashi Dholakia in her interview said that she was offered negative roles after she essayed Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. What are your thoughts on actors being judged on the roles actors do and stereotypes?

I had done an out-and-out negative in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii as well. I did Bade Acche Lagte Hain after that. It was positive to a negative character. In Kasautii also, my role of Mohini Basu was not a negative character, she was too strong. I used to tell people that she is not a negative character. She is just an over obsessive mother towards her child. She comes across as negative but she is not planning and plotting. Then in Bade also, the role I do, I’m the biggest ‘Meethi Churi’- in the front I’m extremely sweet, and at the back, I’m something else. So, as a performer, I have had a very nice graph. I had very good opportunities to showcase things. Like there are times in Kasautii, and other shows also, where I’ve done a little comedy and I have done a little mischief. Despite playing a negative character I have played both negative and positive. I don’t know if that is a stereotype or as an actor I love it.

Recently, TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were announced to be re-run on TV sets. What are your thoughts on it and would this bring back the magic of the previous times?

I haven’t spoken to anyone about it, but a few people had sent me messages when they came to know that these shows – Kyunki and Kahaani are being re-telecast and they were very excited. Mind you, they were not older ladies, they were younger kids who apparently, used to watch the shows because their parents used to watch them. Some of them messaged me, that we watched you, but we don’t remember you so much because – mom used to make us sit, so we are watching. Now, they want to watch it. I haven’t asked them how they are feeling but I knew that were a lot of people who were very excited. And I’m also excited as I want to see myself – I was hardly 23 back then, so I also want to see how did I look, and how did I perform. I haven’t had the opportunity to do that, but it is great. I hope the response is great.

Tell us about the experience of working with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Nakuul is a very witty person. His jokes are something that he keeps on cracking and continues to do it so that we can laugh. Sometimes, we also act like we didn’t like the joke and ignore it, and sometimes we – Disha and me cherish these fun jokes by Nakuul. It’s always great fun with these people on the sets.

Tell us about the break that you took.

The only time did go on a break was because my child was very young, and I chose to be with him at home with him. Once he started full-fledged school is when I came back with Kasautii. I really think a lot before doing a project. It’s also that I take Sundays as off. Because of that I lost two projects because the makers told me that I can’t get a Sunday off. Then I said ok sorry, then I won’t be able to do that project – that’s it. Once I do a project, then I’m not going to think about whether it’s going someplace else, or if it’s taking more time. If it is raining and pouring, I will still be on set and I will still have that zest to do it. So, once I take a project, then there is no thinking only. I have never seen such kind of a time.

Was it difficult for you to get back after the sabbatical?

I was getting a lot of projects while I was on break, but I couldn’t do it. Because I wanted to be a mother to my child. I wanted to not miss that first step and first talk and inculcate things that my husband and I would want in him. So, I knew that I wanted to be at home, and it was difficult. I think, not as a professional, but as a new mother everything seems difficult. But, it’s a nice thing because I learnt from my mistakes and I think I have become a better person because of motherhood.

The kind of work you are looking forward to do?

I am greedy. I have this one life which I own, so I want to do everything slowly and gradually, whenever it comes to me. I want to dance around trees, or maybe do a stunt scene. I want to really explore, which is very different and it really attracts me, because then I have to go all guns and I have to really push myself. Sometimes I feel will I be able to do it. I love that because that keeps you going. The adrenaline is there when something is difficult. I want to do everything.

