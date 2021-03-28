Shubhangi Atre and Nehha Pendse Look Fab in White as They Play Holi on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Set

TV actresses Shubhangi Atre and Nehha Pendse were seen celebrating the festival of Holi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai sets. The two looked stunning in their respective traditional white ensembles.

Nehha wore a white saree with golden floral prints all over. She complimented her look with her hair tied up. Shubhangi also wore a white saree with prints all over it. She wore a multi-colour blouse to compliment her attire. The two bhabijis also came together for a photo as well.

Meanwhile, Nehha posted some more pictures from her Holi look in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and urged fans to stay safe. She posed in a stunning white saree with blue blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehha Pendse (@nehhapendse)

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Nehha had opened up on her boding with Shubhangi saying, “She and I have bonded well. Both the Bhabis have become very close. We enjoy chatting together and grabbing food every now and then."

She also shared that the TV show has her undivided attention for now. “Any project, be it in the film, television or OTT platform requires the same amount of hard work and dedication. &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is the only project I am currently working on. It has my undivided attention. Since it is a daily show, the schedule is packed and does not leave me with much time to take on another project," she shared.