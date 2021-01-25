Shubhangi Atre Missed Saumya Tandon on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' After Her Exit

Nehha Pendse has replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Saumya, who quit the popular show a few months back, had expressed her joy that Nehha will play the character, a role she gave her sweat, blood and heart to. Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the show, recently opened up on missing her former co-star. The television actress said that as she spends most of her time on the sets, thus it becomes like home for her.

Nehha Pendse Starts Shooting For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain; See Pics Straight From The Sets

While speaking to The Times of India, the protagonist in the sitcom also admitted that all the members around on sets are just like family. Shubhangi stated that she feels very much connected after to the team giving so many years of her life to the show. She mentioned that it is always painful when someone quits the show, however, a new replacement or a new joinee also brings hope. She really missed Saumya after the actress left the show.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Shubhangi and Saumya’s off-screen relationship became sour, so much that they refuse to see eye-to-eye. Addressing rumours of not getting along with Saumya, Shubhangi said that they both gave equal efforts to run the show. They always behaved properly and respected each other. The environment on sets has always been friendly and the show makers loved them both.

Talking about Saumya’s character’s replacement, Nehha, Shubhangi said that the entire load was on her after the former quit the show. She was literally waiting for someone to arrive as it was quite challenging for Shubhangi alone. She felt thankful when Nehha joined. The new entry brought a freshness to the show. Shubhangi feels happy to have a female co-star back and added that it is fun shooting with Nehha. Finally, Shubhangi signed off saying that in addition to being a really good actress, Nehha is also a great human being.

Meanwhile, viewers are in for some big surprises on the show soon. A goon will threaten Tiwari to extort money. Tiwari, who is also facing Teeka and friends ganging up to scare him, will plan to get himself murdered after getting nightmares.