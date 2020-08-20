Shubhangi Atre on Saumya Tandon Quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: It is a shock for Me As Well

Actress Saumya Tandon, known for playing Anita Mishra aka ‘Gori Mem’ in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for over five years, has decided to part ways with the popular comedy show. Her co-star Shubhangi Atre, who is seen as Angoori Tiwari on the show, says Saumya is perfect to play Anita's character and she will miss her.

"It is only recently that I got to know that Saumya will be leaving the show. It is a shock for me as well. I am a big admirer of her work. She is a wonderful actress and perfect for Anita's role. Her character is described as somebody who's sophisticated and beautiful and Saumya is ideal to play Anita. Although I am still not sure if she has really quit the show, I wanted her to continue playing the character," she said.

Talking about her experience of working with Saumya, Shubhangi said, "We will definitely miss her because the show is all about two ‘bhabijis’. While my character Angoori is about this traditional housewife, Saumya's Anita was an absolute contradiction. Without the second bhabiji, I don't know how will the show pan out. This is something the showrunners will figure out."

Shubhangi also divulged details about shooting for the show post coronavirus induced lockdown. She tells us that the team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is taking all precautions.

"We totally practice social distancing and at a time only three to four actors are there on the set. We are working very fast and because we cannot have too many people, the day a particular actor's shoot is scheduled he/she shoots multiple storylines so that they can get an off the next day," she said.

"But we are managing well and everything looks good on the screen. We are positive and are very happy with Bhabiji's TRP rating post the lockdown," she added.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud in the lead roles.