Shubhangi Atre Opens up After Covid Diagnosis: I'm Feeling Weak, Have Lost Sense of Smell and Taste

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre had recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actress said she had mild symptoms of the infection on Monday morning and went for a rapid test, which indicated she had caught the virus.

Now, Shubhangi, in an interview, has opened up on her coronavirus diagnosis. “I have almost all the symptoms- sore throat, cough, fever and bodyache. I have completely lost my sense of smell. Even the sense of taste is almost gone. I am feeling weak too."

She even shared a video on social media giving her health update.

Shubhangi further shared that her husband is also showing symptoms of the Covid infection. They live in a 3-BHK house in Mumbai and Shubhangi, her husband and their daughter have isolated themselves in different rooms. “My husband, daughter and I have isolated ourselves in separate rooms. As for talking to each other is concerned, we are doing that on phone only," she shared.

Shubhangi is known for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She has also featured in shows such as Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and Chidiya Ghar.

