Shubhangi Atre Participating in Nach Baliye 10 with Husband Peeyush Poorey?

As the lockdown is gradually being lifted, shooting for various shows and movies has resumed.

If the grape vine is to be believed then the dance reality show Nach Baliye will commence from the next month. According to a report published in the Times of India, Shubhangi Atre, popularly known as Anguri bhabhi because of her show ‘Bhabhi ji ghar pe hain’, is likely to be seen in the upcoming edition of the show. The actress will be participating with her husband Peeyush Poore.

A source close to the show told the daily, “This time, we are looking for couples where one partner isn’t an actor. Shubhangi is a trained dancer and a popular face on the small screen. She will be ideal for the show. We are expecting her to sign on the dotted line soon.”

Apparently, the tenth season of the show will be judged by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, actress Bipasha Basu and director David Dhawan.

Apart from Shubhangi, actress Kamya Panjabi and Mona Singh too were approached by the show. However, both of them have declined the offer.

Kamya cited that since her husband is a corona warrior it is not possible for him to shift base to Mumbai for a period of three months. She added, “No, we aren’t taking it up. Shalabh is in the healthcare industry and is busy serving people and saving lives. He can’t leave Delhi and stay in Mumbai for three months for the show in these trying times.”