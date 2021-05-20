Shubhi Ahuja Gives Aniruddh Dave's Health Update, Says 'There is 85% Infection it will Take Time'

Actor Aniruddh Dave was recently shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after he tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. The actor’s wife Shubhi Ahuja took to Instagram handle to share his health update with well-wishers.

She wrote, “Sharing Aniruddh’s message for his wellwishers My dear friends Thank you, sounds like only a small word! I have been able to feel the love, care, blessing, prayers of all of you, on the hospital bed for the last 22 days… I am constantly on oxygen support..but the courage that I have got, it’s a huge borrowing… after 14 days, now outside the ICU, I’m a little better. There is 85% infection it will take time. There is no hurry. Just have to breathe on my own… will meet soon… Being emotional turns my saturation down…I know everything will be fine soon … this too shall pass. Lots of love. Keep praying Love Aniruddh."

She posted the update with a picture of Aniruddh with their son Anishq, planting a kiss on the infant’s cheeks. Aniruddh tested Covid positive a week ago while shooting for a show in Bhopal.

