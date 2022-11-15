CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#G20Summit
Home » News » Movies » Shubman Gill Responds to Dating Rumours With Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Sara Da Sara Sach...'
1-MIN READ

Shubman Gill Responds to Dating Rumours With Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Sara Da Sara Sach...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 07:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are rumoured to be dating each other

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are rumoured to be dating each other

Shubman Gill recently appeared on a Punjabi chat show called Dil Diyan Gallan, where he answered whether he is dating Sara Ali Khan.

Besides their respective acting and cricket careers, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill also make the headlines often for their dating rumours. Now, the young cricketer has addressed the speculations and answered whether he is actually dating Sara. Shubman recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, to which he answered Sara.

He was then asked whether he is dating the actress, to which he replied, “May be." The host Sonam then further asked him to reveal the truth and said, “sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."

Sara and Shubman sparked dating rumours after a video of them having dinner together went viral in August this year. The clip was shared on TikTok that shows a woman spotting both of them at Bastian in Mumbai. Another video surfaced in October which showed them sharing a seat on a flight. Sara was seen leaving a hotel lobby while sporting a pink tank top. As she left, the camera zoomed around to see someone who appeared to be Shubman, prompting online speculation. In the second video, Sara was seen exchanging selfies with fans while flying and then finding her seat next to a person who resembled the individual from the first clip.

Before Shubman Gill, the Simba actress was also rumoured to de dating Kartik Aaryan, which she confirmed in Koffee With Karan 7 this year.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The actress will also be seen in the film Gaslight.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 15, 2022, 07:59 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 07:59 IST