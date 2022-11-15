Shubman Gill Responds to Dating Rumours With Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Sara Da Sara Sach...'

Besides their respective acting and cricket careers, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill also make the headlines often for their dating rumours. Now, the young cricketer has addressed the speculations and answered whether he is actually dating Sara. Shubman recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, to which he answered Sara.

He was then asked whether he is dating the actress, to which he replied, “May be." The host Sonam then further asked him to reveal the truth and said, “sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."

Sara and Shubman sparked dating rumours after a video of them having dinner together went viral in August this year. The clip was shared on TikTok that shows a woman spotting both of them at Bastian in Mumbai. Another video surfaced in October which showed them sharing a seat on a flight. Sara was seen leaving a hotel lobby while sporting a pink tank top. As she left, the camera zoomed around to see someone who appeared to be Shubman, prompting online speculation. In the second video, Sara was seen exchanging selfies with fans while flying and then finding her seat next to a person who resembled the individual from the first clip.

Before Shubman Gill, the Simba actress was also rumoured to de dating Kartik Aaryan, which she confirmed in Koffee With Karan 7 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The actress will also be seen in the film Gaslight.

