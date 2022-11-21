Shubman Gill Spills The Beans On Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela Link-Up

The link-up rumours of Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela had become fodder for numerous memes on social media. The Bollywood actress and Indian cricketer had become the talk of the town after they took jibes at each other in cryptic posts. It all began when Urvashi spoke about a certain “Mr RP” in an interview, which sparked a series of controversial Instagram posts and stories from both celebrities. Now, Pant’s teammate, Shubman Gill, who recently appeared on a chat show, cleared the air on the controversy.

In a Punjabi chat show hosted by Sonam Bajwa, Dil Diyan Gallan, Shubman was asked to shed some light on the Urvashi-Rishabh episode. In his response, the cricketer said that there was nothing from Rishabh’s end. “He doesn’t get distracted by her activities. Urvashi wants someone to tease her,” shared Shubman.

For those unaware, in a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela revealed that a certain “Mr RP” waited to meet her during an event in New Delhi and also left around 16-17 missed calls. Rishabh then reacted to the interview by indirectly calling out Urvashi for banking on his popularity. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” wrote the 25-year-old cricketer in a now-deleted post.

The Legend actress also didn’t hold back from clapping back at Rishabh Pant. In an Instagram story, Urvashi wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee Raksha bandhan Mubarak ho."

However, not so long ago, after the rumoured link-up, Urvashi revealed that the “RP” episode was a promotional strategy for a gaming site.

