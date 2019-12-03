Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Shukranu to Recount India's Sterilisation Drive During Emergency

Divyenndu, Sheetal Thakur and Shweta Basu Prasad will come together for a comedy Shukranu which will be about India's sterilisation drive during the Emergency.

IANS

Updated:December 3, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shukranu to Recount India's Sterilisation Drive During Emergency
Divyenndu, Sheetal Thakur and Shweta Basu Prasad will come together for a comedy Shukranu which will be about India's sterilisation drive during the Emergency.

A slice-of-life comedy, Shukranu, will recount India's sterilisation drive during the Emergency of the seventies. The film marks the digital debut for producers Reliance Entertainment and is directed by National Award winner Bishnu Dev Halder. It features Divyenndu, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur as its primary cast.

"Shukranu is a humorous take on one of the dark phases of our democracy when the government's family planning programme was forced upon the people. The idea is to make people laugh while talking about a serious issue. The story dives deep into the many comical situations the protagonist Inder, essayed by Divyenndu, faces when he is forced to undergo sterilization. We have had multiple narrations and all of them have reverberated with laughter," said Halder.

The actors are excited too."My character Inder goes through a lot of emotions as a result of forced sterilization which makes it a challenge to play as we want it to be sensitive and entertaining both," said Divyenndu.

Talking about the film, Shweta said, "This subject is so interesting and not explored before. We recently started shooting the film and are sure that it will create a ripple of laughter amongst audiences."

Adding to this, Sheetal said, "Shukranu is a unique script and I am ecstatic to be part of it. Working with Divyenndu, Shweta and the entire cast has been amazing so far."

Shukranu went on floors last week and is scheduled to premiere in early 2020 on ZEE5.

Said Sweta Agnihotri, CEO, content syndication, Reliance Entertainment, "Shukranu is a promising story and it is sure to be lapped up by audiences instantly. We are confident about the script and the shooting is now in progress."

According to Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India: "Shukranu is sure to be an interesting mix in our content library. The film is packed with twist and turns. Our team has laughed their way through the narration, and we are sure the pulse of the film will entertain our viewers and leave them in splits."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com