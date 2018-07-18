GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shuri : Marvel Signs Off On New Black Panther Spinoff Series

The brand new series – which will reportedly be titled simply Shuri – is to be available in October 2018, and will focus on T'Challa's younger sister, who is next in line for the throne.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 18, 2018, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shuri : Marvel Signs Off On New Black Panther Spinoff Series
Shuri from Black Panther (Image: YouTube)
Marvel Entertainment is set to debut a fresh comic book series based on Black Panther's sibling Shuri.

The brand new series – which will reportedly be titled simply Shuri – is to be available in October 2018, and will focus on T'Challa's younger sister, who is next in line for the throne.

According to Bustle, the book will be written by award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor, who penned the digital comic series Black Panther: Long Live the King for Marvel, with art by Hawkeye artist Leonardo Romero.

The plot will revolve around Shuri's evolution, at a time when T'Challa has moved into space to explore the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, leaving the actual nation without a leader and meaning Shuri must step up as monarch.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery