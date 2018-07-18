Shuri : Marvel Signs Off On New Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Entertainment is set to debut a fresh comic book series based on Black Panther's sibling Shuri.The brand new series – which will reportedly be titled simply Shuri – is to be available in October 2018, and will focus on T'Challa's younger sister, who is next in line for the throne.According to Bustle, the book will be written by award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor, who penned the digital comic series Black Panther: Long Live the King for Marvel, with art by Hawkeye artist Leonardo Romero.The plot will revolve around Shuri's evolution, at a time when T'Challa has moved into space to explore the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, leaving the actual nation without a leader and meaning Shuri must step up as monarch.