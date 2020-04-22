MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shutterbug Divyanka Tripathi Clicks Her 'Hottest Model' During Coronavirus Lockdown

Shutterbug Divyanka Tripathi Clicks Her 'Hottest Model' During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand at photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Guess who her model is?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand at photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her holding a DSLR camera while her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, strikes a pose with her.

"Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel...#HotHubby...#WifeTurnedPhotographer," she captioned the image.

She recently uploaded a picture where she revealed that she and husband Vivek Dahiya are quarantining in separate rooms. “Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There’s no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome,” she captioned the picture.

Vivek and Divyanka Tripathi met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After dating each other for several months, the two got married in 2016.

Recently the actor said that he would love to work with her again.

"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen.... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek told IANS.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +44,612*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +86,468*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +34,738*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,118*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres