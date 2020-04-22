Shutterbug Divyanka Tripathi Clicks Her 'Hottest Model' During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand at photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her holding a DSLR camera while her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, strikes a pose with her.

"Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel...#HotHubby...#WifeTurnedPhotographer," she captioned the image.

She recently uploaded a picture where she revealed that she and husband Vivek Dahiya are quarantining in separate rooms. “Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There’s no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome,” she captioned the picture.

Vivek and Divyanka Tripathi met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After dating each other for several months, the two got married in 2016.

Recently the actor said that he would love to work with her again.

"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen.... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek told IANS.

(with inputs from IANS)



