Shweta Agarwal Plants Affectionate Kiss on Husband Aditya Narayan's Cheek in This Picture

Shweta Agarwal took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her husband Aditya Narayan. The latter is currently away from Mumbai shooting for Indian Idol 12. Shweta is seen planting an affectionate kiss on Aditya’s cheek in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Agarwal Jha (@shwetaagarwaljha)

Aditya took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “I miss my baby".

Shweta and Aditya tied the knot on December 1, 2020, after ten years of dating. The duo had met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit. They kept their relationship strictly under wraps and surprised fans when Aditya announced to the media that he will be tying the knot soon.

In an interview with Times of India, he had opened up about their relationship. “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’, because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

