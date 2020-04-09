MOVIES

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan Share Throwback Pics to Wish Mother Jaya Happy Birthday

Jaya Bachchan (L)

On the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, her children Shweta and Abhishek posted adorable wishes on social media.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek revealed that the veteran actress is currently stuck in Delhi due to the ongoing national lockdown, while the Bachchan family is in Mumbai and they carry her in their hearts.

Sharing a love-filled photo of his mother on Instagram, the 44-year-old actor wrote, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!”

Soon after Abhishek shared the post, his sister Shweta Bachchan too took to photo-sharing platform and wished her mother with an adorable message. She posted a childhood image of herself sitting along with brother and mother, she wrote, “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings) (sic).”

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap directed Manmarziyaan along with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Now, he is all set to appear in Anurag Basu directed Ludo. Apart from Abhishek, the movie will feature Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra among others.

