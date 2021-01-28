Shweta and Palak Tiwari Indulge in Hilarious Social Media Banter

A hilarious banter on Instagram between actor Shweta Tiwari and her daughter, Palak, has prompted a flurry of reactions from people. It’s leaving everyone laughing out loud.

Shweta, on Instagram, shared a set of four new photographs on Wednesday (January 27). In the photos, she’s exuding major winter vibes. However, soon, Palak posted a comment, which led to a hilarious banter between mother and daughter, that has left everyone in splits. The whole conversation is winning their Instafam over.

In the photographs, Shweta can be seen sitting on a couch comfortably, with a black colour cushion on her lap, reading a book and sipping either tea or coffee from a cup. The actress is wearing a turtle neck pullover and white colour pants. She captioned the set of photographs with a heart emoticon.

Soon, comments started pouring in, and among those was a comment by her daughter, Palak.

Referring to the pullover, Shweta is wearing in the photos, Palak wrote in the comments section, “Omg is that my top (sic).” Shweta replied, “@palaktiwarii shut up! That’s my top which you had stolen! Chor ladki (sic).”

Shweta’s Instafam loved this little exchange between mother and daughter. One user wrote, “Both of you are mother daughter goals (sic).”

On Tuesday, too, when Shweta had posted a set of photographs wearing a dhoti saree, her daughter Palak commented. However, on that occasion, it wasn't banter. Instead, Palak appeared to be in total awe of her mother’s photographs. Palak shared one of the photographs from the set on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Queen”.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Apart from that, she has worked in shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and Ek Thhi Naayka. She is yet to announce her next project. Shweta became a popular household name with the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. It was one of the longest running shows on Indian television.

Palak, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut soon with the movie, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The movie, also starring Vivek Oberoi, is a horror tale, based on events that took place in real life. Its shooting commenced last December and the release date is yet to be announced.