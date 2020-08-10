Shweta Bachchan Drops Savage Reply to Son Agastya Nanda’s Comment on Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is on cloud nine as her brother Abhishek Bachchan returned home almost after a month. The actor was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for COVID-19. To celebrate his arrival, Shweta took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture of Junior Bachchan, in which he is sitting on a minibike.

While she shared this throwback picture, her son Agastya Nanda’s comment grabbed everyone’s attention. He wrote, “DHOOM DHOOM” on his mother’s post to which he got a savage reply from Shweta. She tagged Agastya and wrote “a little bit of originality please,” with a magnifying glass emoji.

Abhishek shares a great bond with Shweta, and her kids, Agastya and Navya, hold a special place in his heart as he often seems to cherish their every accomplishment.

After being discharged from the hospital, Abhishek tweeted on his social media handle to express his gratitude to his well-wishers. He wrote “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU (sic)!”

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised with Covid-19 in July. On August 2, Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.