Shweta Bachchan Nanda Mocked by Woman for Not Doing Any Work, Navya Naveli Hits Back at Troll

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has hit back at a woman who mocked her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda for not having a job. Navya, who recently launched her new initiative titled Project Naveli that focuses on social issues like gender inequality, education, economic independence, domestic violence, mental and physical health, called out the troll for "discrediting women who are homemakers".

The woman had made a nasty comment under a post that featured Navya's interview about her project. “What work does her mother do? LOL,” her comment read. Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya Naveli Nanda responded with a befitting reply and extended her support to homemakers.

Navya Nanda wrote, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife & mother.” Apart from the savage reply on the comment, putting an end to the trolling, Navya named the person on social media. She shared a picture of the comment, with the name of the troll and the comment. “Being a mother & wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Shweta gave a shout-out to Navya on Instagram as the latter launched the Project Naveli. She simply captioned the post "Mom brag."

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda. The couple has two children - daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.