Shweta Bachchan Nanda Poking Fun at Abhishek's Long Posts Will Leave You in Splits

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after two years with Manmarziyaan. The actor calls it a special film and plans to give his own insights from the sets until the film is released. On Wednesday, the actor posted a picture from the first day of his shoot saying it is wonderful to have the film's writer on the sets.Sharing a long post with a picture he wrote, "This was my 1st day of shoot for #Manmarziyaan. We were shooting in a night club. @kanika.d our immensely talented writer and I were rehearsing my lines for the day. From the 1st time I met and interacted with her, I tease her saying that the film is actually her biopic ( which it clearly is NOT). I loved her involvement in her work and even her dedication to @anuragkashyap10 's vision. To have the writer on set is such a boon and offers a very unique perspective to the material, especially to the actors. Kanika worked so selflessly on the film and was so generous with sharing her work with us and being so supportive and open to different interpretations to her written work. She made all of us better, and for that I will be eternally thankful."Soon his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda rushed to the comments section and took a jab at her younger brother for his long post. Tagging her sibling, she wrote "Giving yet another lecture".Abhishek and Shweta share a very cordial bond with each other, and are often seen in each others posts.Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and this is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with the two actors for a project. Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next with wife Aishawrya Rai in Gulab Jamun.