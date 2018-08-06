English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Father-in-Law Rajan Nanda Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Condoles Loss
Actor Ranbir Kapoor‘s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to confirm the news of the demise of her ‘uncle Rajan.’
(Image: Twitter)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda‘s father-in-law and Chairman of Escorts Group, Rajan Nanda, passed away. He was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda. Actor Ranbir Kapoor‘s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to confirm the news of the demise of her ‘uncle Rajan.’ “You were are & will always be a legend! Thank you for all the love always – will miss you so much uncle – until we meet again RIP uncle Rajan,” she wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to thank his fans, who offered their condolences to the loss in the family. Late Rajan Nanda is survived by wife and two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda and their family. Sweta’s husband Nikhil Nanda is the Managing Director of Escorts Limited.
Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.
(With ANI inputs)
August 5, 2018
