Shweta Bachchan Recalls Navya Naveli Nanda Throwing Tantrums, Says, ‘We Had to Stop The Car…’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently launched her podcast – What The Hell Navya. And in the first episode, where she got into a conversation with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, the banter is friendly, and good-hearted, typical of a close family. During the podcast, when asked to describe Navya as a kid, Shweta recalled how Navya could cry about anything and throw tantrums. Once Navya called herself ugly after Jaya Bachchan told her she cannot wear lipstick on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, and they had to stop their car on the way.

Shweta and Jaya were asked by Navya about how she was in her childhood days. Replying to this, Shweta Bachchan called her a ‘big busybody’ and a ‘huge liar.’ She said, “That was my biggest fight with you. Otherwise, you were fine, never gave trouble and you used to throw a lot of tantrums.” She also said that Navya could cry about anything, to which Jaya instantly disagreed to only agree later.

Navya’s mom told her that she was ‘obsessed’ with the show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.’ She said, “I wanted to come. I was obsessed.”

However, for Navya it turned out to be different when she came and sat with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and grandma Jaya Bachchan in the car while they were on their way to the show.

Jaya Bachchan recalled, “She (Navya) had lipstick and I said you can’t wear lipstick. And I removed it. My god.”

To which Shweta added, “That’s when you started saying I am so ugly. And we had to stop the car. You always wanted to be the centre of attention.”

Reacting to this, Navya sounded surprised by the revelation and shared her fondest memories of playing with Amitabh Bachchan in his office while she pretended to be his assistant during her childhood days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Navali Navya Nanda has chosen to become an entrepreneur following the tradition of her paternal side of the family. While her brother Agastya Nanda is ready to foray into the acting industry with his debut film The Archies, Navya has no plans to enter showbiz.

