Shweta Bachchan Shares New Pic of Agastya and Navya Naveli on Instagram, See Here

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared an image of her son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli with her Instagram family. Along with the adorable snap, Shweta wrote, “Progeny appreciation post”.

Since the image of the brother-sister was shared, it has been flooded with appreciative comments from B-Town celebs.

Actress Sonali Bendre wrote, “Well done Shweta.” To which, Shweta replied, “I swear I did nothing just got lucky.” Whereas, film director Zoya Akhtar commented on the post writing, “best babies”.

Neetu Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also complimented the image with heart emojis.

Shweta’s children keep making an appearance on their mother’s Insta feed. Last month on her birthday, Shweta had uploaded an image along with her kids on Instagram and wrote, “No cabin fever here (thank you for all the birthday love).”

Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and actress Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda in 1997.

Shweta didn’t follow the footstep of her parents, instead of joining the film industry as an actress, she has stepped into the world of fashion by launching her fashion label MxS along with designer Monisha Jaising. Not only she is active in the fashion world, but she is also an author. She wrote her debut novel “Paradise Towers”, which became one of the best-selling fiction novels.

Follow @News18Movies for more

