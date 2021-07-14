Shweta Bachchan Shares Picture of Son Agastya Enjoying a Rainy Afternoon, Calls Him 'Couch Potato'

Shweta Bachchan, a renowned columnist and daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, shared a picture of her son enjoying a rainy afternoon on Wednesday. Agastya Nanda is seen slacking on a big, comfy couch, resting his arms on a blue pillow with orange print. In the background, an indoor plant sits beside the couch, and a glimpse of outside, through the glass window, is seen. The lustrous green background compliments the brown shade of the couch.

Shweta shared the picture, tagging Agastya in it, with the caption, “On rainy afternoons, we do couch potato,” with an emoji of fries at the end. The caption perfectly describes the picture as the posture of Agastya clearly shows how relaxed and lazy he was when the picture is clicked, aptly justifying the term ‘Couch Potato.’

The comment section received reactions from Shweta’s followers and loved ones. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, commented “Aggie,” with a heart-eyes emoji at the start and a heart emoji at the end of the comment. Neetu Kapoor also commented on the picture with a heart and a heart-eyes emoji. Navya Nanda, Shweta’s daughter and Agastya’s sister, commented, “Agggglloooooo,” followed by a heart emoji. Kalyani Saha Chawla, fashion designer, luxury consultant, and Shweta’s friend, commented, “Aggie” with two heart emojis, followed by “squish him for me.” There were a bunch of comments from Shweta’s followers complimenting the picture with emojis.

According to reports, Agastya is soon going to make a blasting debut in Bollywood. He is all grown up and ready to face the cameras and experience the true bling of Bollywood.

