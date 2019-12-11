Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shweta Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra Twin in 'Jumma Chumma De De' Look

Shweta Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra, along with many other Bollywood celebrities, were seen attending at a theme-based party. Check out pics from the night below.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Shweta Bachchan Instagram
Image Courtesy: Shweta Bachchan Instagram

It was a fun-filled night for members of the Bollywood industry as they attended a theme party recently in Mumbai. The party had a number of celebrities showing up dressed as iconic Bollywood characters.

Shweta Bachchan was also present at the party. For her outfit, she chose to recreate her father's character of Tiger from Hum, particularly focussing on his appearance from the song Jumma Chumma de de. She also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a loose white shirt with a navy blue jacket with a pair of matching pants.

View this post on Instagram

Reppin’ my main man. TIGERRRR 🐯#jummachummadede styled by - @amitabhbachchan ♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Interestingly she was not only one with the idea. At the party, Bachchan shared a picture of herself with Sidharth Malhotra who also wore the same outfit. In the picture, the "Tiger" duo could be seen smiling from ear to ear standing together. The caption stated, "What’s better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS !! No one I rather twin with than you @sidmalhotra #jummachummadede".

View this post on Instagram

What’s better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS !! No one I rather twin with than you @sidmalhotra #jummachummadede

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Other interesting appearances at the party included Karan Johar and Gauri Khan dressing up as the characters from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even though Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the party. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia made an appearance dressed as the SRK - Kajol duo from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram