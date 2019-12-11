Shweta Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra Twin in 'Jumma Chumma De De' Look

It was a fun-filled night for members of the Bollywood industry as they attended a theme party recently in Mumbai. The party had a number of celebrities showing up dressed as iconic Bollywood characters.

Shweta Bachchan was also present at the party. For her outfit, she chose to recreate her father's character of Tiger from Hum, particularly focussing on his appearance from the song Jumma Chumma de de. She also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a loose white shirt with a navy blue jacket with a pair of matching pants.

Interestingly she was not only one with the idea. At the party, Bachchan shared a picture of herself with Sidharth Malhotra who also wore the same outfit. In the picture, the "Tiger" duo could be seen smiling from ear to ear standing together. The caption stated, "What’s better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS !! No one I rather twin with than you @sidmalhotra #jummachummadede".

Other interesting appearances at the party included Karan Johar and Gauri Khan dressing up as the characters from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even though Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the party. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia made an appearance dressed as the SRK - Kajol duo from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

