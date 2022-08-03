Shweta Bachchan Protects Suhana Khan, Safely Escorts SRK's Daughter To Her Car After Dinner

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies. On Tuesday, she was recently seen outside a popular restaurant with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her son Agastya Nanda. Agastya will also be playing one of the lead roles in The Archies.

The soon-to-debut actress looked stunning in her street-style outfit. She was seen wearing a black cropped T-shirt with wide-leg blue jeans and canvas shoes. She tied her hair in a bun. Furthermore, she wore a black mask as a precaution against COVID-19. However, a video of her and Shweta leaving the restaurant is now grabbing eyeballs.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shweta was seen protecting Suhana while the crowd of fans and photographers gathered outside the restaurant they were at to catch a glimpse of Suhana. Shweta not only ensured to hold on to Suhana but made sure she boarded the car safely.

Agastya then held on to Shweta and they drove out of the place. Agastya, for the dinner, was seen wearing a black hoodie that he paired with grey jeans and white canvas for the perfect dinner outing with his special lot. His mother Shweta sported a blue top with blue denim jeans and carried a black YSL bag to complete her look with more charm.

Fans took to the comments section and showered Shweta with love. “I loveee shwate bachan sweet nice and kind gesture the way she hold Suhana’s hand,” a fan wrote. “Sweta nd suhaana were tooo sweet,” added another.

The Archies is an adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series. In addition to Suhana and Agastya, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Medna, and Aditi Saigal. The Archies is a comedy-drama musical that is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Ayesha DeVitre, and Reema Kagti. The film is anticipated to release next year.

As per the Times of India report, the star kids auditioned before getting selected for the roles. Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica Lodge in the film. The film team has finally returned to Mumbai after wrapping up their shooting schedule in Ooty.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here