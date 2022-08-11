Shweta Bachchan Wishes Raksha Bandhan with Throwback Pic Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Brother Abhishek

The beautiful festival of Rakshabandhan is here. The auspicious day symbolises the bond between a brother and a sister. And just like everyone else, it’s an event for Bollywood celebs as well to express their adulation towards their siblings. Following the trajectory, Shweta Nanda Bachchan walked down the memory lane as she shared a vintage picture from her memories so she could wish her doting brother Abhishek Bachchan.

On Thursday, Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share a nostalgic picture from her past. The snap showed Amitabh Bachchan relaxing with Abhishek and Shweta on a comfy bed. While Big-B is all regal in white, Abhishek Bachchan is sporting a retro t-shirt and red shorts. Meanwhile, Shweta whose head is rested on Amitabh Bachchan’s shoulders is looking upwards. The trio looked adorable together. In her caption, Shweta wrote, “More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ … etc. etc, you get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada – Happy Rakhi. ✨”

The lovely post got the attention of several celebs and fans as they were quick to leave endearing comments. While Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff, Vikram Fadnis and Monisha Jaisingh commented with red heart emojis, Shweta Bachchan’s cousin sister Namrita Bachchan recounted the childhood days as she wrote, “I remember those cushions.” Shweta responded, “Many a blanket home was made using them.” On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, “Adorable Picture” , another one commented, “Priceless”.

Unlike her other family members, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an Indian columnist, author, and former model. She has been a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, and is the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers. She has worked as a model for television advertisement, and in 2018 launched her own fashion label, MXS. Married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, son of Hindi film actor-producer Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda, and son of Rajan Nanda, the couple has two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda (born December 1997), and son Agastya Nanda (born November 2000).

