Shweta Bachchan’s Birthday Post for Mom Makes Her Target of Abhishek, Navya Naveli’s Jokes

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 72nd birthday on April 9. Apart from many celebrities, Jaya was also wished by her elder daughter Shweta and son Abhishek on social media. Shweta wrote an adorable nostalgic post on her Instagram handle on her mom’s special day. In the time-worn snap, we saw a comforting moment between the mother and the kids, when they were quit young.

The throwback pic was captioned as, “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U (with a little help from e e Cummings) (sic).”

Shweta’s post was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Jaya Bachchan. Rahul Khanna, Riddhima Kapoor, Farah Khan Ali, Manish Malhotra and Sonali Bendre were among those who wished her.

The post also witnessed an unexpected reply from Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. “You are daydreaming here also,” she wrote taking a dig at her mother.

Abhishek, who never leaves a chance to pull Shweta’s leg on her social media, wrote, “@navyananda, at least she’s not on the phone.”

Shweta retorted sarcastically to their fun-banter with the comment, “@bachchan very funny.”

Not long ago, Shweta posted an endearing note for her son Agstya on his 19th birthday. “Happy Birthday mini me ... it’s been quite a thrill being hyper emotional wrecks with you for 19 years! It’s time we both grew up. Love you Agg,”she captioned the image.

Abhishek had then written, “Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo.”