1-min read

Shweta Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Shares News on Blog

Ritu Nanda was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She was suffering from cancer.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Shweta Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Shares News on Blog
Ritu Nanda and Neetu Kapoor. Image: Instagram

Ritu Nanda, daughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law has passed away. She passed away late on Monday night in New Delhi, aged 71. Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a shot blog post to his 'samdhan', saying, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling."

Ritu was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying, "Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today."

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with Ritu breaking the news of her demise. The actress wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace." Many from the film fraternity sent in their condolences on Neetu's Instagram post.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a photo of her aunt and captioned it stating, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways."

Born in 1948, Ritu was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. She was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son Nikhil Nanda is married to Shweta Bachchan. She was the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

