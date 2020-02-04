Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shweta Bachchan’s One-word Caption for Dad Amitabh Bachchan is All things Special

Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with her dad Amitabh Bachchan from Armaan Jain's wedding ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
The Bachchan clan is known for their close bond, love and mutual respect for each other. Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan is most loved by his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who leaves no chance to appreciate her dad.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a wedding picture with her dad. She captioned the candid picture, “Always.”

A number of celebrities have shared their love for the pictures, including Angad Bedi, Athiya Shetty and Ekta Kapoor. The picture is from Armaan Jain’s wedding to Anissa Malhotra, where the entire Bachchan family was in attendance.

It is to be noted that Bachchans and Kapoors are related to each other. Armaan, son of Rima Jain, is the maternal cousin of Nikhil Nanda, son of late Ritu Nanda. Nikhil is married to Shweta Bachchan and share two kids, Navya Nanda and Agasthya Nanda.

Amitabh also took to his blog to share images from the big day. While Shweta looked adorable in a red lehenga and a Maharashtrian nose ring, Jaya Bachchan donned a pink saree.

