1-min read

Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage

Shweta Basu Prasad has decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. The two had tied the knot in an intimate affair on December 13, 2018, and now, in less than a year’s time, the actress has announced her separation.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Shweta Basu Prasad has decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. The two had tied the knot in an intimate affair on December 13, 2018, and now, in less than a year’s time, the actress has announced her separation.

National award-winning artist Shweta Basu Prasad has decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. The two had tied the knot in an intimate affair on December 13, 2018, and now, in less than a year’s time, the actress has announced her separation.

She shared the news on Instagram. On a very positive note, she addressed the matter to her fans and followers and said that after a lot of contemplation, the two have mutually decided to part ways. Before tying the knot in 2018, the duo had dated each other for four years.

The Makdee actress also thanked Rohit for the irreplaceable. At the end of the note, she wished him a great life ahead and also called herself his forever cheerleader. The post reads, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your Cheerleader.”

Shweta and Rohit had first met at Phantom films and the two had an instant connection. In fact, the Times of India reported that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who formerly co-owned Phantom films, actually had a hand in getting the two together.

Shweta was a popular child artist and even bagged two National Awards for her performance in films like Makdee and Iqbal. However, she soon went missing from the industry. On the big screen, she was last seen in Varun DHawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.

