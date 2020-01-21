Take the pledge to vote

Shweta Basu Prasad Finally Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce from Husband of One Year

The Makdee actress filed for divorce from filmmaker husband Rohit Mittal exactly a year after the wedding.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
Shweta Basu Prasad Finally Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce from Husband of One Year
Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has seen many ups and downs in life. From shoot to fame as a child star to being arrested due to her alleged involvement in a prostitution racket, the actress has been through a lot. While her career got a boost a few years back as she landed some television roles, her marriage of one year is now on the rocks.

Shweta married filmmaker Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and filed for divorce in December 2019. She announced the separation with a post on Instagram, writing, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage."

The actress had remained quiet thereafter, but has finally broken her silence. "Yes, we have filed for a legal separation... Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that's it," she told Spotboye.

The Tashkent Files actress said that she is focusing on her career good now and she has her hands full with projects. "There are 5 projects that are releasing this year. There will be Shukranu opposite Diveyanndu Sharma. Then there is Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, a Netflix original film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Two web series and one more film that I had shot for more than a year ago called Jamun with Raghubeer Yadav," she said.

