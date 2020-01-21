Shweta Basu Prasad Finally Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce from Husband of One Year
The Makdee actress filed for divorce from filmmaker husband Rohit Mittal exactly a year after the wedding.
Image: Instagram
Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has seen many ups and downs in life. From shoot to fame as a child star to being arrested due to her alleged involvement in a prostitution racket, the actress has been through a lot. While her career got a boost a few years back as she landed some television roles, her marriage of one year is now on the rocks.
Shweta married filmmaker Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and filed for divorce in December 2019. She announced the separation with a post on Instagram, writing, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage."
The actress had remained quiet thereafter, but has finally broken her silence. "Yes, we have filed for a legal separation... Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that's it," she told Spotboye.
The Tashkent Files actress said that she is focusing on her career good now and she has her hands full with projects. "There are 5 projects that are releasing this year. There will be Shukranu opposite Diveyanndu Sharma. Then there is Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, a Netflix original film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Two web series and one more film that I had shot for more than a year ago called Jamun with Raghubeer Yadav," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Kya inka pyaar ka safar hoga safal, ya phir inke bhi #pyaarkikatipatang #shukranu premiers on Feb 14th @zee5premium #zee5original @zee5premium @reliance.entertainment @divyenndu @bishnudevh @aakashdabhade8 @sheetalthakur @rajbhansali92 Stylist: @shriyanka1 Make up: @goelsakshi1908 @jeevannnnnn @miti_chandura_mua Hair: @tabassumshaikh4388
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal's Shirtless Picture
- Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme