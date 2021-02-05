Shweta Basu Prasad Says Divorce After 8 Months of Marriage Felt Simply Like a Break-up

Shweta Basu Prasad is quite busy with work these days, thanks to multiple web projects. At the same time, she went through an upheaval in her personal life when marriage with Rohit Mittal fell apart just 8 months after the wedding.

The Comedy Couple star is not letting that affect her life. "It happened, but then I see couples who have been together for 10 years or more going separate ways. The fact that Rohit and I separated after only 6-8 months made it feel simply like a break up. Divorce may sound like a big word, but in my case I can vouch it was definitely not nasty.

"Of course, I was sad; nobody parties when you split up with anybody, but I have an amazing family around me. Besides, I think one is his own friend or enemy in such situations; I went on to become my own friend and I am fine now," she told ETimes.

In December 2019, Shweta announced her separation from Rohit on Instagram. She wrote in her post that she will always be his 'cheerleader' and thanked him for the unforgettable memories.

"Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other's best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader," she wrote.

The actress has starred in web projects like Comedy Couple, High and Serious Men last year. She will soon be seen in the National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'.

