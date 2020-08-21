Shweta Gulati on Playing a Mom in New TV Show Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Actress Shweta Gulati will be seen playing a mother in the upcoming TV show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She says she developed the habit of observing real-life moms in order to do justice to her character.

"I was struggling a little bit initially while shooting for my role, since I am not a mother, and I can't connect to those emotions beyond a point. I gradually improved and have been doing a decent job playing an on-screen mother," Shweta told IANS.

"In fact, I have started observing mothers in real life and their behaviour towards children. That's the only way I can improve. I observe my mom very closely now and then I try to adapt her little details while shooting," she said.

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" revolves around the relationship between a father and a son, played by Sudeep Sahir and Ansh Sinha. The story is about how the father is eager to keep up with today's time and be a part of his son's life. The show will air on Sony SAB from August 31.

Shweta Gulati became a popular face on Television with the 2004 TV series Remix. Since then she has gone on to do some important roles in successful television shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Amber Dhara.