Shweta Hosts Dinner Party to Ring in Mom Jaya Bachchan's 71st Birthday

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turns 71 today and friends of the Bachchan family gathered at a Mumbai restaurant last night to ring in her birthday. Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya were missing from the dinner that was hosted by daughter Shweta Bachchan.Shweta and Jaya were spotted stepping out of the restaurant in BKC last night. Take a look:Shweta also posted a special birthday wish for her mother on Instagram, quoting the poem O Captain! My Captain! by Walt Whitman.Recently, during their appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shweta and Abhishek gave us a glimpse of their equation with Jaya. Shweta insisted that her brother Abhishek is her mother’s favourite child, saying that Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room.They also talked about Jaya's dislike for the paparazzi, saying that the actress prefers to be asked for permission before taking her picture. Shweta said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”It's been nearly 50 years for Jaya in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 1971 film Guddi and went on to star in films like Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, Sholay and Koshish among others. She was last seen in a cameo in Ki & Ka in 2016. Jaya was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992.