Shweta Nanda's Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Akanksha Puri Fights with Co-Star

Ritu Nanda, daughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law has passed away. She passed away late on Monday night in New Delhi, aged 71. Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a shot blog post to his 'samdhan', saying, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling."

Nanda was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying, "Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today."

Vighnaharta Ganesha actress Akanksha Puri and co-actor Malkhan Singh are making news for all the wrong reasons. Akanksha, who is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, recently got into a nasty fight with co-actor Malkhan Singh. According to a report by a portal, things turned worse when Akanksha and Malkhan engaged in a verbal fight which soon turned ugly and abusive. The source informed the portal that Akanksha's behavior has changed due to the issues between her and Paras Chhabra, who is inside the Bigg Boss house as of now.

Late at night on Monday Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Ritu Nanda's demise on his blog. And on Tuesday afternoon, the megastar, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took a flight to Delhi to attend the funeral. Amitabh and Aishwarya were spotted at a private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites. Shweta's brother Abhishek Bachchan, her daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya were at the funeral, paying respect to the departed soul.

John Abraham, whose love for bikes is well known, recently gifted his Pagalpanti co-star Arshad Warsi a BMW F750 GS worth Rs 12 lakh for New Year 2020. Both Arshad and John are bike enthusiasts. According to a report by Mid-Day, John was thinking of adding a new bike to his fleet and had sent a picture of the bike - BMW F750 GS to Arshad, asking him whether he liked it. Arshad said he asked John to not buy him the bike but the latter continued to insist, showing several pictures of BMW F750 GS.

John eventually sent the bike to Arshad and said he should try it. Arshad took to his Twitter to thank John for BMW F750 GS.

