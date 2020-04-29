MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shweta Pandit and Ivano Fucci Welcomed Their First Child in Italy Amid the Pandemic

Shweta Pandit and Ivano Fucci Welcomed Their First Child in Italy Amid the Pandemic

Singer Shweta Pandit revealed that she and her husband Ivano Fucci had welcomed the newborn girl in Florence, Italy amid the lockdown.

  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
Indian singer Shweta Pandit and her producer husband Ivano Fucci were blessed with a daughter on February 8, 2020. The couple is currently living in Italy where the coronavirus cases have been on a rapid upsurge.

In a chat with The Times of India, Shweta revealed that she didn’t break the good news at the time due to the grave concerns across her residing country.

View this post on Instagram

Blessings for #Izana #babygirl #newborn #newparents

A post shared by SP ✨ (@shwetapandit7) on

“It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness,” she was quoted as saying.

The Heera singer informed the news agency the name of the latest addition to the family. The baby girl has been named Izana, meaning most powerful.

Shweta also added how difficult it is to stay away from family at the time of giving birth.

“The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I’d be able to take care of a newborn, but I’ve surprised myself. I’m learning a lot from my mother through video calls. My dadu (Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj), too, calls me every day to check on us and see Izana," she was quoted as saying.

Now, that the songstress made the news of her daughter’s birth public, she posted an adorable video along with her better-half today. The clip demonstrates Shweta revealing the gender of her child by the show of pink balloons.

